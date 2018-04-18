Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar directed that removal of utility lines from 13 major city drains should begin immediately. All utility services providers should arrange for shifting of their services from these drains because cleaning of drains has begun and efforts underway to complete this work before the coming monsoon season.

He said this while giving instructions to municipal services department in a meeting was held to review the problems of sewerage lines and cleaning work of 13 major drains which was attended by the municipal commissioner Dr Asghar Abbas, Director Coordination Masood Alam, Director Municipal Services Nauman Arshad, Director Vehicles Farid Tajik and other officers on Sunday.

During the meeting court’s orders for cleaning of drains were also discussed. Mayor Karachi said initially cleaning of four big drains including Manzoor Colony Drain, Mehmoodabad Drain, Chakor Nullah and Orangi Nullah has begun and the cleaning of PECHS Nullah, Soldier Bazar Nullah, PIDC Nullah and Gujjar Nullah will also start along with this work.

He said if these drains are not cleared in time then dewatering of rain water would be difficult in the coming monsoon season.

Mayor Karachi said the choking points in drains must be focused and all such hurdles removed.

He also appealed to the people to refrain dumping their waste and garbage and sewage in drains as these channels are meant to drain out rain water.

He said the cleaning of drains should continue and its report be submitted to him on weekly basis. He said he will personally check the progress of cleaning work and ensure completion of this work before rains.

Mayor Karachi said the Sindh Government has been asked to provide funds for cleaning of drains and release of these funds is expected. He said all municipal bodies must work for solution of city problems so that citizens could get better facilities.