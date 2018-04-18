Share:

LAHORE - The 500-member Women Parliament of Minhaj Women League took oath at the central Secretariat of Minhaj-ul-Quran on Sunday.

Chairman of Supreme Council of MQI Dr Hassan Mohi-ud-Din administered the oath. Women office-holders from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and foreign countries participated in the ceremony.

Minhaj Women League Central President Farah Naz was nominated speaker and Afnan Babar deputy speaker of the Parliament. Prior to oath taking, national anthem was recited. During the briefing Speaker of Women Parliament Farah Naz said this parliament will play an effective role in women’s empowerment, promotion of education among women and elimination of social, economic and political discrimination. She said every member of Women’s Parliament was a master’s degree holder and professional women had also been given membership of the Parliament. She said the women parliament will play a role in social and economic welfare of women and prevention of exploitative tendencies. She thanked founder of Tehreek Minhaj-ul-Quran Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri for providing women platform to play social, religious and economic role and said training and quality education had been hallmarks of Tehreek Minhaj-ul-Quran.

She thanked Dr Hasan Mohi-ud-Din and Dr Ghazla Hasan Qadri for their kind participation in oath-taking ceremony. Later, the Women Parliament approved a resolution in which martyrs of Model Town incident Tanzila Amjad and Shazia Murtza were paid tribute for their services and sacrifice. The Women Parliament passed a resolution regarding Model Town case and thanked the chief justice of Pakistan for ordering daily hearing of the case.

In another resolution, Women Parliament strongly condemned firing on the residence of a Supreme Court judge and demanded strict action against elements involved in this incident.

On this occasion Dr Ghazla Hassan Qadri, Brig (r) Iqbal Ahmad Khan, Dr Shahida Mughal, Dr Fozia, Dr Maleeha Sadia, Dr Farrukh, Razia Shaheen, Ayesha Mubashar, Zainb Arshad and Kalsoom Tufail were also present.