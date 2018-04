Share:

We are thankful to the Government which announced a NADRA office in Bulaida. It is further established on 22 March. It is Initiated by Senator Mohammad Ismail Bulaidai. Before the residents of the area were facing hardships due to unavailability of NADRA in Bulaida and couldn’t afford to go in Turbat. Thus, we really appreciate the government that has done a well-done job.

FIDA BALOCH,

Bulaida, March 24.