Share:

Rawalpindi - New Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Capt (R) Bilal Ifthikar will take charge of his office on Monday.

Before his appointment as CTO Rawalpindi, Bilal Iftikhar was serving as Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sargodha. He will replace Chaudhary Yousaf Ali Shahid, who retired on April 14, 2018. In a brief chat with media persons, Bilal Iftikhar said every effort would be made to maintain smooth traffic flow on city roads and no leniency on the part of traffic police personnel would be tolerated in that regard.