Research to ensure agri revolution

MULTAN (APP): Secretary Agriculture Punjab Muhammad Mahmood Sunday said that a revolution in agriculture sector was possible only through latest research. In a statement issued here, he said that climate change institution had been st up at research centre Faisalabad to monitor the effects of climate changes on agri crops. He said that the department was doing research on such crops which could bear with more heat and produce extra production with less water. He said that they had imposed Section 144 across the province to stop cultivation of cotton crop before April, 1 every year so that crop could be saved from pink bowl worm attack. He said that high quality dates and seedless orange saplings were being provided to growers on subsidised rates. He said that 25 agriculture research centres were busy in research and had introduced over 500 new varieties of fruits, vegetables and others. He hoped that growth rate of agriculture department would reach six per cent till end of this year.

Crop insurance for farmers' financial stability

LAHORE (APP): The Punjab government has started crop (takaful) insurance scheme to provide financial stabilityto farmers. A spokesman for Punjab Agriculture Department said on Sunday that in the first phase of the scheme during Kharif 2018, insurance of crops would be done in Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Lodhran and Rahim Yar Khan. In this phase, the insurance would be applicable to crops of cotton and paddy. Under this scheme, 100 per cent subsidy would be given on the premium of the insurance to farmers having five acres of land, while growers having land from five acres to 25 acres would be given a subsidy of 50 per cent, he added. The spokesman further said that in the second phase, insurance would be applicable to sugarcane, wheat, orchids and other crops. He said that during Rabi 2018, insurance scheme would be started in remaining districts phase wise and to ensure transparency in this regard, online system would also be introduced.

Technology to expand tax net: Miftah

ISLAMABAD (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail has said the modern technology would help bring more people into tax net. There were 700,000 tax payers in the country and that the figure would be increased through using modern technology, he said while talking to a private news channel. The credit goes to the present government for announcing tax amnesty scheme, he said. The target has been set to collect 4000 billion rupees tax this year, he said. Due to the prudent policies of present government and added the exports had been increased to 23.9 per cent. "We have also set targets to achieve 5.6 per cent growth rate this year," he added. Commenting on China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said many roads and infrastructure development projects, have been completed under CPEC. Miftah said India was spreading negative propaganda against Pakistan to halt economic progress including CPEC. For purchasing property, he said that citizen would have to make tax registration. All efforts were being made to expand tax network and check tax evaders in the country, he added.

Farmers urged to grow water-loving mango

MULTAN (APP): Director Mango Research Station (MRS) Abdul Ghaffor Garewal urged the farmers to cultivate water-loving varieties of mangoes near rivers and canals for enhancing yield. Talking to APP, the MRS Director said that Pakistani mangoes had good potential for exports due to its exotic taste. Similarly, the growers are taking too much interest in cultivation of new orchards in the region, he said. He stated that white and seasonal Chaunsa varieties were very much popular and were being liked at international level. These are water loving varieties, he said and added that growers as well as country used to earn handsome return from the export of the varieties. He, however suggested that less water was required for some other varieties. These varieties includes Azeem Chaunsa and late Sindhari. He also suggested growers to adopt drip irrigation for their orchards to address issue of water shortage. He observed that a good number of growers did not know about water consumption varieties. He advised them to contact mango experts for seeking any guidance related to management of mango orchards.