OKARA-The health department officials and drug inspectors should ensure all possible efforts to bring an end to quackery in Okara district. Deputy Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed stated this while chairing a meeting of District Quality Control Board (DQCB) here the other day.

He said the quacks had been playing with the precious lives of people, adding that they could not be allowed to do so anymore. He said these quacks were responsible for spreading hepatitis among the masses by using used syringes.

District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Saifullah Warriach and officers of the departments concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was presented with 11 cases of quacks and medical stores. The DC issued warnings on two cases and four cases were sent to the court. He also directed to take stern action against the medical stores involved in sale of intoxicating drugs.

MAN THRASHES WIFE

A man thrashed his wife allegedly over suspicion of having illicit relations with someone at 34/1L village here the other day. According to locals, Rashid, resident of Pattoki, thrashed his wife Najma Bibi, sanitary worker at Basic Health Unit, for allegedly having illicit relations with someone. He fled leaving his wife in critical condition. Rescue 1122 shifted her to hospital.

100 BAGS OF FAKE FERTILIZERS SEIZED

More than 100 bags of counterfeited fertilizers were recovered from a house while the owner has been arrested for further investigation.

On a tip-off, the Basirpur Police raided a house, owned by Zaighum Shah at Mohallah Ghauspura. During search the police recovered 100 bags of counterfeit DAP fertilizers, worth amounting to hundreds of thousands of rupees. Owner of the house Zaighum Shah was also arrested. The police have registered a case and started investigation to dig out further details.