KHYBER AGENCY - To express affiliation and emotional attachment to their motherland, the tribesmen of the agency held Pakistan Zindabad rally at Bab-e-Khyber in tehsil Jamrud on Sunday.

The moot that was organised under the auspices of Pakistan Zindabad Movement, appeared at Bab-e-Khyber and headed towards Bacha Khan Chowk in Landi Kotal bazaar where it converted into a public gathering.

Large number of people from different walks of life participated in the rally while carrying the national flags and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of the security forces.

Malik Fazlullah Jan Kokikhel, Mualana Ateeq, Malik Said Agha Jan Afridi, Mirajuddin Shinwari and others while addressing on the occasion paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the forces and civilians for the sake of their motherland while fighting against terrorism. They said that handful miscreants were busy in character assassination of the forces. They added that on heavy cost, peace had been restored and no one would be permitted to sabotage the calm environment of the country on pretext of Pakhtun rights.

“The malefactors actually intend to create misunderstanding between the forces and the civilians but they will not succeed in their ill designs as every patriotic Pakistani is ready to lay down his or her life for the honour of the country”, they remarked. The speakers urged upon the masses to cement their unity among themselves and be aware of those elements that blamed the forces for just their own interests and to please the enemies of Pakistan.

The participants marched to Torkham border where they chanted full-throat slogans against India and the US and dispersed peacefully.