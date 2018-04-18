Share:

In spite of his 1841 execution, Diogo Alves

“lives” on to this day.

–Krissy Howard

Diogo Alves; The 19th Century Killer

With A Perfectly Preserved Head

Believed to be one of the first serial killers in Portugal; he was arrested with his gang of robbers while killing four people in the house of a local doctor. Alves was sentenced to death by hanging. But the scientists decided to preserve his head. During those days, phrenology was taking off. It was the belief that a person’s skull effects his personality traits. Scientists thus wanted to conduct a study on his personality type and understand what promotes evil. The theory has long been debunked but his head still is preserved in a jar for the public to see.