Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday announced closing the doors of PSP forever for MQM-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar.

Flanked by President Anis Qaimkhani at Pakistan House, he made this announcement in press conference called to announce joining of MQM-P woman Member of Provincial Assembly Sumeta Afzal.

Mustafa Kamal announced that PSPs’ doors has closed forever for Farooq Sattar because he is a big ‘liar’ and said that he addressed a bogus press conference on Sunday Morning and imposed fake allegations on PSP and its leadership that we forced and threaten his workers for joining PSP. It is flopped step of Farooq Sattar to defame PSP and its leadership, he said.

Kamal said that PSP had remained silent on MQM-Pakistan internal crisis and they did not take any advantage from the situation. “Farooq Sattar had sought support for his candidate in senate election and also requested PSP to send workers for his faction’s rallies” he alleged.

Kamal also alleged that Farooq Sattar met Anis Qaimkhani on March 24 and asked as to what PSP could offer him if he joins them. To this Qaimkhani said PSP will welcome him with more respect and receive him from his home.

He criticized the PML-N president and Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Shareef and asked as to who is ruling the country today that he is making claims that if given chance to PML-N in the metropolis then they will make Karachi as per par with Lahore.

He said that Sattar would go visit Shuhada Qabristan, a graveyard in Yasinabad where most MQM-P people are buried, and would use his mother to gain sympathies because he has lost everything, including his political career.

On the occasion, Sumeta Afzal said that she has joined Pak Sarzameen Party with her own will without any pressure, “I had wished to join PSP to deliver the country and especially to Karachi”, she added. Sumeta said that after the August 22, they hoped that Farooq Sattar would manage the situation and also run the party in good manner but unfortunately Sattar failed to deliver. “I have called to Farooq Sattar that now he is bi-polar”, she told media.

A former candidate of PML-N for member of Provincial Assembly and President Karachi Mianwali Ittehad Nawaz Khan Niazi, former PPP president of district West Ali Afsar Tanoli along with other associates also joined PSP.