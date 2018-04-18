Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will establish a modern Tourist Information Centre (TIC) at the new Islamabad International Airport. This was stated by Managing Director PTDC Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan during his visit to the airport, said a press release. Managing Director PTDC reviewed the facilities provided for domestic and foreign tourists at the new Islamabad Airport. He discussed the arrangements with officials of Civil Aviation Airport Services and said that the establishment of this state-of the-art Airport will make many international airlines launch their services in the country, which will significantly increase the number of tourists.

Tourists would be provided with suitable facilities and with appropriate tourist information.

Travel documentaries would be played on LED screens and welcome boards which will be featured with pictures of tourist attractions in Pakistan. He further said Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation will continue its efforts for the promotion of tourism.