PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would support former senator Saleem Saifullah Khan and his brothers in the general elections from Lakki Marwat.

Addressing a press conference in the Chief Minister House along with Saleem Saifullah, Khattak said that Saifullah bothers always worked for development of the Southern districts of KP. He said that the Saifullah brothers would be elected in the general elections with the support of PTI.

He said that the PTI parliamentary board had started work to award party tickets to ideological workers. He said that thousand of applications had been received from candidates for party tickets for the coming general elections but the parliamentary board is final authority to award tickets to eligible candidates.

The chief minister said that a list of 14 candidates had been prepared who were allegedly involved in horse trading in Senate election, adding that soon disciplinary action would be taken against them while some party MPAs had already quit the PTI, he added. Regarding the provincial budget, Pervez Khattak said that KP Assembly will pass the budget after general elections and those who were elected to government would allocate funds as per their priorities.

He also questioned ban of election commission on development projects and said that the election commission had no constitutional powers to ban development projects of provincial governments. Addressing on the occasion, Saleem Saifullah said that in previous general elections, they had grabbed 2nd position and this time they would win the election with support of PTI. He said that people of the Southern districts had been supporting Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) since long but in return they did not contribute for the development of the area.

He said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman was main hurdle in construction of Kurram Tangi dam as he was opposing the project. He said that he would contest in the upcoming elections as independent candidate with support of PTI.

He said that their workers supported the PTI in the previous general as well as local bodies’ elections and hoped that the PTI would truly support them in the upcoming general elections to work for the development and prosperity of the Southern districts.

SHERPAO FOR ADDRESSING

GRIEVANCES OF FATA PEOPLE: Chairman Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said that grievances of the tribal people should be redressed and uplift activities should be initiated in the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas to put an end to the sense of deprivation among the tribesmen.

He said this while addressing public gathering on Sunday at Gujrat area in district Mardan. He said that the people of Fata had rendered meritorious sacrifices in the fight against terrorism; however, their sacrifices had not been valued accordingly, he lamented.

The QWP chairman lauded the statement of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa about removal of the check posts and addressing other core issues as well. He said that respecting the residents at the check posts and removal of landmines were vital issues, which should be tackled for sustainable peace and stability in the tribal belt, he said.

Sherpao expressed satisfaction over extension of the jurisdiction of superior courts to the Fata. He said that it had been delayed for long; however, even now it would be helpful to mitigate sufferings of the people of Fata. He said that the QWP struggled during the last several years to merge Fata with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and to bring tribal people in the national mainstream. However, he said that the process was unnecessarily delayed.

He demanded that measures should be taken for the merger of Fata with KP and representation of Fata in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to overcome the problems of the tribal people. He said that provision of justice in the case of Nqeebullah Mahsud should be ensured and the accused Rao Anwar should be brought to justice to address the grievances of the family of the deceased. He said that by calling Rao Anawar a ‘brave boy’, the Pakistan People’s Party leadership had increased reservations of the people.

Aftab Sherpao condemned attack of allied forces on Syria and stressed the need to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. He said that earlier in Kunduz and now in Syria, the attack where many innocent Muslims were killed had no examples in the annals of the world.

He said that nobody should celebrate the lifetime disqualification of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader Nawaz Sharif as such decision was expected. He said that the leaders should avoid politics of confrontation as it could delay the general elections. He said that the people of Pakistan should decide the future of the country through the power of vote.

He said that with the verdict of court had no potential to increase political instability in the country. He asked politicians to play role in averting instability. He expressed the hope that the politicians would be able to overcome the challenges faced by the country and the people.

He said that unequal distribution of resources would further increase the sense of growing deprivation among the smaller units. He said that they wanted full implementation of 18th Amendment in its true spirit. He warned against the change in the 18th Amendment, saying that QWP would strongly resist any such act.

Sherpao said that good relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan had significance for regional security and fight against terrorism. He said that dialogue was the only solution to terrorism and extremism.

He said that both countries should cooperate with firm resolve to eradicate the unrest on both sides of the border.

He said that Afghanistan should also be included in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to make sure economic uplift of the people of the region. He said that the transit trade should be made apolitical in the greater interests of the people of both countries.

He also came down hard on the PTI-led KP government, saying that it failed to deliver and fulfil promises with the people of the province. He said that PTI was responsible for the deteriorating conditions in KP, adding that the Rapid Bus Transit (BRT) project was based on ill intentions.

He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was a liar who said that they would not accept any foreign loan and now they had sunk the province into heavy loans to be left as burden for the next governments.

Aftab Sherpao said that the QWP was the staunchest supporter of Pakhtun rights in the country and it would leave no stone unturned to address their problems.