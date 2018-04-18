Share:

CHITRA-A four-day Qaqlasht festival, started on April 13, is in full swing at the 8000 feet high tourist resort Qaqlasht in Chital.

Hundred of local people, tourists and students from across the country are participating in the festival, said a press release.

Jashan-e-Qaqlasht is 2,000 years old festival of the people of Chitral.

Qaqlasht festival is celebrated in the month of April. Speaking on the occasion, DC Irshad Sudher said that Chitral was paradise on earth and a place with abundant of natural tourist resorts.

During the four-day festival, different sports competitions are also being held including polo, sports for the physically challenged persons, traditional food stalls, cultural show, tug-of-war, skate shooting, marathon race, volleyball, cricket, football, archery and music night.

Other games like falcon prey, hockey and other activities like buddy dik, quiz competitions, mushaira and paragliding are other features of the festival. Sultanul Mulk, chairman Jashan-e-Qaqlasht committee said a grand music night was held in which the visitors and tourists entertained with traditional dances and chorus.

Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), district administration Chitral have jointly organised the festival while Sarhad Rural Support Programme, cellular company Telenor, Agha Khan Rural Support Programme, tehsil municipal administration Mastuj are sponsoring the colourful event.

The festival is organized with the objective to protect the indigenous Kho culture and to highlight and market it as tourism product so as to attract maximum national and international tourists to the region.