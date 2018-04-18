Share:

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 1170 final notices to the violators to end un-authorized and illegal commercial activities from residential areas. Talking to APP, RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood informed that the notices on illegal commercial activities were issued to schools/colleges, Saloons, Clinics/Hospitals and others involved in commercial activities in residential areas.

He said, the board had decided to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators and the buildings being used illegally for commercial purposes would be sealed. Earlier, RCB had given Mar 31 as the deadline to end commercial activities in all residential areas. Now, final notices have been issued and soon the grand operation against the violators would be started, he added. He clarified that commercial activity in Cantonment residential areas would not be allowed.

The spokesman informed that RCB had cancelled the lease of 12 plots in Westridge area where illegal commercial buildings were erected to set up private schools, colleges and other educational institutions violating the rules. To a question he said, RCB had also accelerated its ongoing grand anti-encroachment operation and confiscated 837 handcarts and 3742 counters, tables and other goods during March from different markets. The encroachers were fined heavily, amounting to over 1.6 million, he added. The anti-encroachment team also removed sheds illegally installed outside shops in various commercial areas, he informed. The AE teams visited Saddar, Gawalmandi, Chungi No. 22, Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi, Haider Road, Mall Road, Saadi Road, Kashmir Road, Police Station Road, Railway Station Road, Adam Gee Road, Bank Road and other markets and confiscated total 4579 articles of the encroachers. To a question he said, the markets were regularly being screened and the concerned staff is conducting raids regularly at all the main markets. He said, the operation would continue and strict action would be taken against all the violators.