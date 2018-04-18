Share:

SADIQABAD-Thousands of commuters, travelling on Tillu Road, have been suffering from a great deal of inconvenience due to its dilapidated condition.

Local industrialist and member of RY Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ch Mazhar Sattar stated while talking to The Nation here. He said that Tillu Road is an important thoroughfare as it connects Sadiqabad City to several villages in the suburbs. "The road had been in a dilapidated condition since long as the authorities are least interested in its rehabilitation," he said. He flayed the local lawmakers for leaving the public in the lurch.

CLAIMS: A local politician claimed that all-out efforts were being made to resolve the problems being faced by the dwellers of PP-266 constituency. Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang stated this during a formal talk at a Walima ceremony of brother of Syed Lal Shah Bukhari in Saidpur. He vowed to ensure untiring efforts for the welfare of the people of his constituency. "Only those candidates succeed who believe in public service," he maintained. "

Call for trains stopover

The office-bearers of Merchants Association demanded the railway authorities approve stopover of different trains at Sadiqabad Railway Station.

Talking to The Nation, Merchant Association president Asif Mehmood said that Sadiqabad is an important city as it sat on the edge of three provinces. He said that Sadiqabad is a business hub owing to a number of sugar mills, fertilizer factories and industries.

"Therefore, a large number of people visit the city on a daily basis," he noted. He urged Federal Minister for Railways Kh Saad Rafique and other railway authorities approve stopovers of Shalimar, Tez Gam and Business Trains at Sadiqabad Railway Stations.