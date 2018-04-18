Share:

KHAIRPUR - Sindh Provincial Minister for Information Sayed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that budget of southern Punjab is being spent on Lahore and other areas, while people of southern Punjab are suffering from basic facilities, Metro Bus project is benefiting to Sharif Family.

Addressing an oath-taking ceremony of office bearers of Khairpur Press Club Sayed Nasir Hussain Shah said that permanent annual grant would be approved for press club. He said health card at divisional level is near to end later health cards will start from at district level from Khairpur as it has big district of province having eight talukas.

He said that will submit application before chief minister for permanent grant to Kahirpur Press Club.

He said earlier divisional press clubs Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur are getting grants now grant will approved for Khairpur Press Club.

Talking about electricity and water, the provincial minister said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved projects and the water problem would be resolved by December 2019. He announced repairing of poor building of DIO Khairpur.

The provincial minister said that situation of southern Punjab is very poor and budget is being spending on Lahore and other area while 200 buss which are running in Lahore with subsidy of Rs 280 million to Rs 300 million in which Sharif brother and their relatives have ‘shares’.

Syed Nasir Shah said that the PML-N government got records loan.

Earlier, the information minister took oath from newly-elected office bearers including president Khan Muhammad Manganahr, general secretary Hajan Siming, and other office bearers.

Municipal Committee Chairman Kahirpur Sayed Amjad Ali Shah, Pro vice chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Professor Dr Muhammad Yousif Khushk, Shafi Muhammad Chandio Advocate, Lala Ghaffar Shaikh, large number of journalists, notables and others attended the ceremony.