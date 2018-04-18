Share:

Islamabad - Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has urged the political parties to avoid doing politics on the matter of establishing new provinces.

The political parties should use the forum of parliament to discuss all national level matters, he said talking to a private news channel.

Nawaz Sharif had always invited the political parties for dialogue to resolve the national level issues, he added.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had signed charter of democracy (CoD) with the leader of Pakistan People’s Party Benazir Bhutto, he said.

Commenting on Kashmir issue, he said the entire nation had expressed solidarity and stood by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

To a query, he said the record development made in Punjab province under the dynamic leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.