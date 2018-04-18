Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Unannounced loadshedding has paralysed the routine life in Mirpurkhas and other towns of the district for the past one month. According to a survey conducted by this correspondent, traders and shopkeepers of MA Jinnah Road, Mirwah Road, Jameel Shaheed Road and electronic market complained that unannounced loadshedding of 16 hours continued for the past one month and disrupting the daily life and business activities in the city.

They added that water supply was disrupted during power cuts . They further alleged that their business had been collapsed due to prolonged power outages.

They further said that Hesco officers deliberately sent overbilling to consumers to cover their growing line losses. They said that production of small industries had also down and owners were facing losses.

They demanded the Hesco chief to take notice of the matter and ensure ending the unannounced loadshedding.

A Hesco officer told this scribe that owing to changing the old power lines in the city we were witnessing the unannounced loadshedding.