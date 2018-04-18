Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar has asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief of Army Staff to take notice of the attempts being made to force their lawmakers to change loyalties and close door on them for the parliamentary politics.

Addressing a hurriedly press conference along with the party lawmakers on Sunday dawn, Sattar asked for time from the chief justice and the army chief for a meeting and said that he would knock at the doors of the Supreme Court and the General Headquarters to apprise them of how MQM-P is being forced out of parliamentary politics.

He said that attempts were being made to finish MQM-P but said that come what may he would not join PSP or any other political party and will remain with MQM-P under whose platform he had served for many years. He said that he would “rather die than join PSP or any other party”.

He said that the attempts to forcibly change loyalties of their lawmakers has once again started and now with more intensity. “Those behind the scenes working on attempts to force party’s elected representatives, office bearers and workers to change loyalties are now coming out more openly to threaten them on phone and through other means to join PSP,” he said. He said that an impression is being created that MQM electoral symbol, kite, will be no more in upcoming polls and someone else would be the beneficiary of it.

He said that despite having engaged in an “uncontroversial” political struggle, the MQM-P people were being given death threats to make them switch to PSP. He said that a narrative was being pushed that people were leaving MQM-P because of its infighting. “On the contrary, the joining of Shabbir Qaimkhani [in PSP] has set things straight.”

Sattar warned that when the attitude towards outgoing assemblies was like then what will happen to incoming assemblies. He said that the MQM-P people should be convinced about the security of them and their families and then he and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the convener of Bahadurabad group, will sort things out. Later, the two MQM-P Sindh Assembly lawmakers Nishat Zia Qadri and Jamal Ahmed narrated their stories as to how they had received threats from PSP leaders to switch their loyalties.

The MQM-P lawmaker Jamal Ahmed said that he was under severe stress after the calls and also mulled over committing suicide. He further expressed fear of being disappeared or being killed after disclosing regarding the threatening calls. “I had even agreed in last phone call to switch. But now I am not going anywhere.”

Qadri said that he was to join PSP on Sunday because of the pressure from someone who acted as a messenger of Anis Qaimkhani but Sattar gave him hope. He appealed the army chief and chief justice for his safety and said that politicians should be allowed to act on their own.

OUR STAFF REPORTER