Share:

LAHORE: Allama Zubair Ahmed Zaheer was elected president and Rana Muhammad Wasif Advocate secretary general of the Islami Jamhhori Ittehad on Sunday.

Mr Fayyaz Ahmed Salfi is the information secretary.

A meeting of the IJI also chose Taqeer Asif and Muhammad Naeem as president and secretary general of the Punjab chapter of the alliance. –Staff Reporter

At the meeting Allama Zaheer condemned the firing at Justice Ijaz Ahsan's residence and called for the arrest of the accused.