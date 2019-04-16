Share:

LAHORE : The district administration is all set to set up 30 Ramazan bazaars in various parts of the city to provide essential items on subsidised rates to citizens in holy month of Ramazan. Sites have been selected along with the formation of procurement committee to make the procurement and hiring of items being installed in Ramazan bazaars transparent and fair. These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed in a meeting held to review the preparation of Ramazan bazaars held on Monday. Assistant commissioners briefed during meeting that said that all arrangements of selection of sites, equipments and security related issues had been thoroughly prepared. DC Saleha Saeed directed all Assistant Commissioners to revisit sites and submit their reports comprehensively. “As far as the dastarkhawans are concerned, they will also be set in various parts of city could also open their fasting peacefully and in respectable manner.

In this regard, all ACs were directed to hold meeting with philanthropists in their jurisdictions and engage them for establishment of dastarKawans. ment of Ramazan bazaars along with the assessment of items of store which were used in the last Ramazan bazaars.