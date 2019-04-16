Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that no compromise will be made on establishing peace in the country.

He was talking to Governor Balochistan Amanullah Yasinzai and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in Quetta on Tuesday.

The President said peace is need of the country, and the federal government is standing by the provincial government to maintain peace in Balochistan.

The President said it is a matter of satisfaction that the sit-in staged by Hazara community against the terrorist attack in Quetta on 12th of this month ended peacefully.

The meeting reviewed important matters of the province, including security situation.

It reaffirmed resolve to foil all conspiracies of the anti-statement elements against progress and prosperity of the country.

During his stay in Quetta, the President will also condole with the bereaved families of the martyrs of the terror attack in Quetta.