ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University is all set to hold the first-ever ‘Potohar literary festival on Wednesday to rejuvenate the country’s regional languages and literature among youth. An array of activities including book mela, mushira and a literary seminar will be arranged for the event, a press release received here said on Monday. The event is expected to be attended by eminent writers and poets from all over the country. Local educational institutions have also been invited to participate, it added.

AIOU Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum said that the festival was aimed at providing a platform to the students to understand the values of their national heritage and their local languages.

Such extra-curricular activities contribute a lot in proper brought-up and character-building of the young generation, he added.