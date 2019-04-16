Share:

ISLAMABAD : Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Monday laid the foundation stone of PAF Airmen Academy at PAF Base Korangi Creek in Karachi.

“It was a momentous occasion in the history of Pakistan Air Force, as the air chief laid the foundation stone of PAF Airmen Academy,” said a statement issued by the PAF.

To mark this historic event, a ceremony was held, in which Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan unveiled the plaque of this “unique institution.”

The air chief said the PAF had always focused on imparting quality training to the airmen, who were considered to be the backbone of PAF human resource. He said that existing airmen training model needed revamping to make it at par with PAF Academy Asghar Khan, which is a premier training institution of officers’ cadre.

The air chief said that in this centralised institution, airmen of various trades and expertise would be trained in technical and non-technical disciplines under one umbrella. He reiterated his resolve of making it a reputed institution, which would also offer quality training to the airmen from friendly air forces.