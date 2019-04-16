Share:

SYDNEY - Researchers from Australia’s University of Newcastle have digitally mapped and recreated an ancient Aboriginal site, allowing users to step 6,500 years back in time using a virtual reality headset.

Revealed on Monday, the project maps an archeological dig the size of a family swimming pool, where approximately 5,500 stone tools were uncovered in 2009.

“We’ve tried to create a 3D representation of the dig at Newcastle West by placing the scanned artefacts back into their original positions as they were found when the dig was underway,” university archivist, Gionni Di Gravio explained.

“Archaeologists are very similar to forensic scientists and archivists in that we like original order. The scene tells a story as well as what’s found in it, so you have to preserve where things are found.”

The study is giving archaeologists a better understanding of the cultures which existed amongst Australia’s earliest inhabitants.

“This project has revealed that Aboriginal people existed here six-and-a-half thousand years .