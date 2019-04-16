Share:

ISLAMABAD : The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Monday repatriated the bodies of six Pakistani expatriates who lost their lives in a fire incident that had taken place in a home at Zakher in Al-Ain, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday morning. According to OPF official website, the fire in a house, located at Zakher in Al-Ain, was resulted in the death of a father with his two children and cousin, in addition to two others. The fire also caused financial losses at the site.

The bodies of Pakistanis were brought at Islamabad International Airport on Monday around 10:55 am through a PIA’s flight. The OPF has also arranged six ambulances to shift the bodies from airport to their homes. The bodies of Muhammad Farouq, Omer Farouq and Khurram Farouq were sent to Kohat for their funerals while the bodies of Khayal Afzal, Eid Nawaz Khan and Ali Haider were transferred to their hometowns including Dara Adam Khel, Hangu and Peshawar. Soon after the incident, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari passed the instruction to the OPF and foreign missions to facilitate the families of deceased expatriates and incur the expenses of their repatriation, the spokesperson of Overseas Ministry said.