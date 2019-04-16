Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that loyalties of the bureaucracy should be with the state instead of individuals.

“Officers have worked with those who ruled Punjab for 30 years. The bureaucracy should be loyal to the state and not to any party,” he said while talking to the media after inauguration of the first nutrition clinic in Johar Town on Monday.

To a question, he said that efficient officers will continue to work in the field while those not performing up to the mark will be changed. “Those who perform would stay on their posts and those who don’t will not be part of my team,” he said.

Buzdar said it was political leadership’s job to make decisions and bureaucracy’s job to implement them. Bureaucrats will have to implement the decisions made by the political leadership,” he said.

Replying to a question about the recent transfer of civil servants, the chief minister said that transfers and postings of officers was an administrative matter. “The government may change any officer at will and recent transfers have been made on administrative grounds,” he said, adding that the government reserved the right to transfer and post officers on different positions. He said the government was discharging its functions within the constitutional limits.

To another question about the change of ministers, the chief minister said that ministers’ performance was being monitored regularly and a suitable decision will be made at an appropriate time. He said that ministers could definitely discuss with the chief minister if they had any issue with their secretary.

To a question about granting powers of inspection to his spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill, Buzdar said that powers of the chief minister are not curtailed due to issuance of any notification. “The chief minister continues to be the chief minister. It is the prerogative of the chief minister to conduct inspections of the institutions personally or depute a minister or the bureaucracy for the same,” he maintained.

To a question about the selection of the Punjab Bank president, the chief minister said that appointment of the Punjab Bank president would be made according to the rules and regulations at appropriate time.

Asked about his relations with PML-Q leaders, the chief minister said: “Best relations exist between the PTI and the PML-Q in the province and there is nothing to worry about in this regard.” To another question, he said the draft of the new local bodies system had been prepared and the provincial government was going to devolve powers to the grassroots.

“Over 22,000 village councils will be constituted in the new system. Local bodies’ representatives will be truly empowered. Funds will be distributed to the grassroots for the first time through public representatives and this would help solve problems of people on their doorsteps,” he said.

Replying to a question about Fayazul Hassan Chohan, the chief minister said he was like his brother and the media would be informed whenever he was inducted into the cabinet. Replying to a question about the grant for the Lahore Press Club, Buzdar said the issue will be resolved and a meeting will be held soon in this regard.

Answering another question, he said that a uniformed policy was being formulated with regard to distribution of advertisements and the issue of payment of advertisements will also be solved. To another question, he said that a vigorous action will be initiated against those responsible for artificial price hike during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the head office of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and presided over a departmental meeting there. DG Muhammad Usman gave a briefing about the performance of the Punjab Food Authority. He was briefed about milk pasteurising programme. He ordered a crackdown on the adulteration mafia in the province and said that PFA should initiate indiscriminate action against the elements involved in it.

Buzdar said that elements engaged in adulteration of food do not deserve any leniency and the government will go to any extent to provide pure food to people. He said the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak was about to start and the PFA should effectively curb adulteration by launching a vigorous awareness campaign.

Later, the chief minister inaugurated the maiden nutrition clinic of the Punjab Food Authority in Garden Town. He talked to nutritionists and visiting women and distributed gifts to children during his visit to the day-care centre. Provincial ministers Samiullah Chaudhry and Nauman Langhrial, food secretary, PFA DG, spokesman for the CM and others were also present.

PPSC CHIEF CALLS ON BUZDAR

Chairman of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Maqsood Ahmed called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday. He presented the performance report to the chief minister for the year 2018 and briefed him about the overall performance and role of the PPSC.

CM GREETS WRESTLERS

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated wrestlers Rehman Raza and Usman Aqeel on winning gold and Asim Qayyum on winning the bronze medal in Mass-Wrestling Championship, which was held in Brazil.