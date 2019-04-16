Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100-index bounced by 166.21 points (0.45 percent) to close at 37,504.08 points. In overall 60,134 trades, a total of 172,006,950 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.159 billion.

Out of 342 companies, share prices of 194 companies recorded increase while 130 companies registered decrease whereas 18 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were Pak Elektron with a volume of 18,187,000 and price per share of Rs 22.98, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 13,986,500 and price per share of Rs 5.10 and Bank of Punjab XD with a volume of 12,892,500 and price per share of Rs 13.78.

The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan with the increase of Rs 280 per share, closing at Rs 8060 while Bata Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs 53.73 per share, closing at Rs 1656.37.

The top decliners were Philip Morris Pak. with the decrease of Rs 126.67 per share, closing at Rs 3673.33 and Sapphire Textile with the decrease of Rs 41.29 per share closing at Rs 1203.71.