Share:

LAHORE : Chairman Chemists and Retailers Association Ishaq Meo has alleged that manufacturers had looted Rs 343 billion through hefty increase in prices of drugs.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Monday, he said that it was a pity that increase in prices of drugs has not been withdrawn even after passage of more than 100 hours after clear instructions from the Prime Minister.

Flanked by other office-bearers, Ishaq Meo said that crackdown on medical stores was merely an eyewash and an effort to divert attention from real culprits, the manufacturers. He said that huge quantity of medicines had been lifted from medical stores which was a big injustice. He said that such move would fail to bring down prices of drugs. He urged the government to return medicines to medical stores. He urged the Federal government to withdraw notification of increase in prices of medicines and recover billions of rupees from the manufacturers.