Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday inaugurated the new blocks at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi.

According to a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the project of construction of new blocks commenced in 2013. The CMH Rawalpindi has become 1000-bed hospital with capacity of 1150 beds after completion of construction.

With enhanced capacity and high-tech equipment as many as 5,000 patients would be treated daily at the OPD. The hospital would cater for medical needs of military as well as civilian personnel.

It is worth mentioning here that now CMH has become one of the state of the art Hospitals which shall act as a Base Hospital not only for Army but for Air Force and Navy as well.