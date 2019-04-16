Share:

KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have arrested six members of a banned terror group including a police head constable involved in sectarian killings in the city.

The police further claimed that three of the militants arrested were also included in the red book of police that provides details of high profile terrorists. The claim was made by CTD DIG Abdullah Sheikh along with In-charge CTD Raja Omar Khattab at a press conference here on Monday.

Divulging details of the police action, the DIG said that acting on a tip-off, the police carried out a raid in Ahsanabad area on March 31 and recovered ammunition while the culprits belonging to banned outfit Sipah-e-Muhammad escaped.

After investigation into the material recovered from the raid site, the police carried out raid on Business Recorder road to arrest six culprits including a serving police head constable and three accused listed in red book of the police while they were travelling on a vehicle and motorbikes.

Divulging details of those nabbed, the DIG CTD informed that target killers team was led by Syed Mehtab Hussain Naqvi while three members including Muhammad Hyder, Syed Mehtab Naqvi and Gul Akber -who were also included in red book.

He further revealed the team also included head constable Syed Haider Abbas, who was posted at Garden Headquarters South. He informed that the accused revealed that they got training in a neighbouring country and were paid for carrying out these activities.

He further claimed that the accused had involved in sectarian target killing of around 50 people in the city from 2013-19.

“They also carried out an attack on Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqi that also claimed lives of four of his police guards,” he informed.

The officer announced that the accused were booked under 31 registered cases and a Joint Interrogation Team is formed to probe them.

The officer, however, denied that the arrested accused had been involved in an armed attack on Mufti Taqi Usmani. “We are also investigating this incident but another group is involved in it,” he claimed.