LAHORE (PR) The newly appointed chairman, Board of Directors of SNGPL, Syed Dilawar Abbas has assumed his charge. He was recently appointed by the government of Pakistan to chair Board of Directors of the country’s largest gas utility company. On the occasion, Dilawar Abbas said that SNGPL will strive to bring improvement in its infrastructure and quality of customer services. He said that natural gas holds key significance in the domestic as well as economic life of Pakistan and Pakistanis. He added that welfare of the people is the only priority for him and he will avail this opportunity to serve people in the best possible way.