ISLAMABAD - Colors of Independence, a contemporary show by Nahida Raza and Sarah Sheikh, will open here on Tuesday with a collection of eye catching works in striking colors at Aqs Art Gallery. Nahida paints in a style that uses bold strokes to show strength. She is inspired by the human form and mysterious landscapes.

Besides working for promotion of art and artist, she explores her techniques in abstract expressionism. Her medium is oil on canvas and she works with plate and knife while her colors are vibrant as she uses thick patches of paint in a poetical way.