ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) n Monday appointed district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) to supervise the election on 16 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the merged tribal districts of the province.

According to the notification, district returning officers in the eight districts of the province and returning officers in the 16 provincial assembly constituencies have been appointed, where the first-ever provincial assembly elections in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas will take place.

The provincial election commissioner has been appointed as returning officer for election on four reserved seats for women and one for minorities.

The updated electoral list containing more than 26 million voters has already been provided to all relevant districts.

The voters belonging from PK-100 to PK-115 can send their CNIC on 8300 to know about the registration of their votes. A voter should submit form No 21 for the registration and transfer of polling station at the office of concerned District Election Commissioner or Registration Officer.