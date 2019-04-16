Share:

Paris - The roof of world famous Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris fell to the ground on Monday when a massive fire ripped through the building.

The church not only houses many historical artifacts and artwork but is itself history incarnated. The cathedral is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2000.

Paris Mayor Anne Hildago and firefighters warned people to stay away from the area. There were no confirmed deaths, according to Paris police, while a French government official said no injuries had been reported. No injuries were reported in the early stages of the blaze. It was not immediately clear what had caused the fire, while local media reported that police in the city were treating it as an accident. The Paris Prosecutor’s office announced that it has started an inquiry into the fire

A major operation was under way, the fire department said, while a city hall spokesman said on Twitter that the area was being cleared.Emergency services also attempted to salvage the artwork stored in the cathedral, which had been undergoing renovations.

The cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century and is famous for featuring in Victor Hugo’s classic novel “The Hunchback of Notre-Dame,” attracts millions of tourists every year.

“President Emmanuel Macron will be going to the scene of the fire,” said an Elysee official. The president mourned the loss caused to the landmark in a tweet. He also canceled an address to the nation that he had been due to give later on Monday evening.President Donald Trump, meanwhile, addressed the fire in a tweet early Monday afternoon. “So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!” he tweeted.

Notre-Dame was in the midst of renovations, with some sections under scaffolding, while bronze statues were removed last week for works.

In a tweet the mayor of Paris confirmed the fire and called for people to remain away from the scene.