ISLAMABAD - Residents of G-13 and allotees of G-14/1 would welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan with a protest demonstration as he visits the area to lay foundation stone of residential apartments under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme on Wednesday.

Even though the residents of G-13 and allotees of G-14/1 have different problems, apparently efforts are underway to make it a joint protest demonstration to press for resolution of their problems.

The executing agency of the proposed residential apartments’ project, Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation, is making hectic efforts to kick off the project, pouring cold water on the concerns of the G-13 residents as well as allotees of the G-14/1. Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to inaugurate the project that envisages construction of 25,000 apartments for the federal government employees. Residents of G-13 who are planning to stage protest demonstration told The Nation that the Housing Foundation first ensure provision of all civic amenities including water supply, sanitation and sewerage facilities, then it should undertake the new project.

There is serious water supply issue in the sector and the Housing Foundation has failed to address it. Some residents even alleged that the Foundation staff dealing with water supply demand Rs35,000 for smooth supply of drinking water.

However, few of them were of the view that the proposed projects for the construction of apartments should be shifted to other location as it would make lives miserable the local residents cumbersome not only for being overcrowded but the proposed project would badly harm their privacy because of the proposed vertical heights of the apartments buildings.

Some even criticised the proposed project arguing it would damage the natural beauty and exterior view of the residents of G-13.

On the other hand, residents of G-14/4 also rose their concerns saying the Housing Foundation should not be involved in such projects until and unless it provides basic amenities including water supply, proper sewerage and sanitation facilities and roads.

However, allotees of G-14/1 say they are opposed to the project because the Housing Foundation has failed to get their allotted residential plots free from private houses built on their encroached plots. They expressed their full resolve to leave no stone unturned for the vacation of their plots and would resist the Housing Foundation to carry out the proposed new apartments’ project.