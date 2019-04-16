Share:

ISLAMABAD - According to Karachi Sarafa Association, the per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs150 on Monday and traded at Rs 70,850 per tola as compared with the last closing of Rs71,000.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 130 and traded at Rs60,742 against Rs60, 872. The price of Silver remained unchanged at Rs 900 per tola and that of 10 grams silvers at Rs 771.60.

According to the Rawalpindi-Islamabad local Sarafa Association, the per tola price of 24-karat gold in the twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad decreased by Rs 300 per tola and traded at Rs 70,000 and that of 10 grams gold at Rs 60,015.

In the international market, the price of gold decreases by $05 and traded at $ 1286 against $1291.