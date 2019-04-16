Share:

Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser says the government will strive hard to achieve the targets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) before the year 2030.

Addressing the conference regarding National Parliamentary Consultation on Sustainable Development Goals at Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said, it is required to devise a composite strategy with regard to pursuit of the required goals.

He said SDGs Secretariat has decided to introduce data score card to check the level of implementation on Sustainable Development Goals.

He said this step will also prove to be a milestone in accelerating the rate of development in the country.

The Speaker National Assembly said we all are responsible to impart education to our children for ensuring their vital role in the country's progress.

He said a plan is also being made to devise such a mechanism in which the marginalized segments of the society including the persons with disabilities and street child will be provided with all the basic facilities of life under one roof.

He said, in this regard, every province will have a "Model Town" in which there will be hospitals and schools for the downtrodden segment of the society.