LAHORE: Imam-e-Kaaba Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany will lead Maghrib prayers at Badshahi Mosque today (Tuesday). Minister for Auqaf Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah along with officers of Auqaf department, administration and law enforcement agencies inspected the security arrangements. He also visited adjoining areas of Badshahi mosque and directed the officers to improve security.