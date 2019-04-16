Share:

CM NEW YORK - J.J. Abrams insisted it would have been ‘’impossible’’ to recast Carrie Fisher’s role in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ without using real footage. J.J. Abrams says it would have been ‘’impossible’’ to recast Carrie Fisher’s role in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’.

The actress passed away at the age of 60 in 2016 after having filmed her role as General Leia Organa in just two of the latest trilogy of ‘Star Wars’ movies, and it was previously revealed that her character would be brought to life in the final instalment - now subtitled ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ - by using previously unused scenes from the previous two instalments which were shot before her passing.

And now, 52-year-old director J.J. has said there was no other option when it came to the character, as there was ‘’no way’’ he was going to recast her, or write the character completely out of the story.

Speaking at the 2019 Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, he said: ‘’As I’ve said we couldn’t [fill the void left by Carrie.] Chris Terrio, the co-writer and Kathy [Kennedy] ... as we all talked about how to move on. ‘’I mean she was the best. She was glorious. She was amazing. We all just loved her. I knew her from many years before as well. In Episode VII she was the greatest.