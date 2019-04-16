Share:

CALIFORNIA (CM) - Katy Perry joined collaborator Zedd on stage for a rendition of ‘365’ at Coachella , which she had been attending all weekend with her fiancé Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry joined Zedd on stage at Coachella on Sunday (14.04.19). The pop superstar teamed up with the chart-topping German-Russian DJ for a rendition of their hit song ‘365’ during his set at the Empire Polo Club ground in Indio, California. The ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ hitmaker had already teased her appearance at the famous festival by taking to Twitter to advise her 107 million followers.