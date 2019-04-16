Share:

LOS ANGELES (GN) - Khloé Kardashian found it ‘’humiliating’’ when she was taken to a separate floor from her sisters to shop for her dress size. Khloé Kardashian found it ‘’humiliating’’ when she was taken to a separate floor from her sisters during shopping trips.

The 34-year-old TV personality co-created her inclusive label ‘Good American’ with her London-based business partner Emma Grede in 2016, which has just released a collection of dresses for the first time ever.

And now, Khloe - who has sisters Kourtney 39, Kim, 38, Kendall, 23 and Kylie, 21- insisted that when she was a ‘’bigger size’’, she would often be ‘’ushered’’ upstairs to find garments that would fit, compared to her sisters who stayed on the ‘’regular floor’’.