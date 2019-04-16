Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan Monday said that the latest technology was being introduced to improve the efficiency of the power sector in the country.

Talking to PTV news channel, minister said transmission system was also being improved to meet electricity demand in the coming summer season. The action has been taken against the power pilferage, he said, adding thirty thousand cases were registered and about three thousand people involved in the pilferage were sent behind the bars.

He said as part of the campaign, four hundred employees of WAPDA were also suspended. Minister said the share of solar and wind in the power production will be enhanced. Omar Ayub said that seven hundred and fifty megawatts of electricity will be added to the system in the next fourteen months.