Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet may undergo a reshuffle as Prime Minister Imran Khan is reportedly not happy over the performance of few cabinet members.

According to sources, the performance of cabinet members would be evaluated in this regard, however, Asad Umar will continue as Finance Minister.

A close aide of Asad Umar told The Nation that the finance minister was surprised over the reports of his removal from the portfolio and even he briefed the PM on the ongoing negotiations with IMF and Imran Khan had shown satisfaction over his performance.

He said that it was the wish of a lobby in PTI to change the finance minister because he did not allow it to intervene in his ministry.

According to media reports, the portfolios of five ministers including Asad Umar, State Minister for Interior Shahryar Afridi and Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan will be reshuffled soon.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary had rejected the reports in this regard saying there is no truth in them.

In a tweet on Monday, he said discretionary powers rest with the Prime Minister to make any change in the cabinet and the media should act responsibly on the matter.

The information minister said Pakistan is passing through an important phase and such speculations are not in the interest of the country.

Talking to media men, he said the PM had conveyed him that all media reports regarding reshuffle in cabinet were baseless. He said the finance minister came back after successful dialogue with IMF and he is going to announce a big news about economy in the next two days.

Replying to a question, he said the performance reports of all cabinet members have been submitted to the PM Office and the PM is satisfied with the performance of ministers.

He said the finance minister will brief the cabinet meeting on the ongoing talks with IMF today.

According to the sources, the PM is not happy over the performance of Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Malik Amin Aslam and Aamir Kiyani and he can change their portfolios in coming days.

They said that Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Asad Umar had exchanged harsh words on fixing the price of gas prices in a cabinet meeting. They said Imran has advised Ghulam Sarwar, Shahryar Afridi and Malik Amin Aslam and Amir Kiyani to improve their performances.

According to sources, senior PTI leaders were not happy over the induction of Brig ® Ijaz Shah as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and conveyed their reservations to the PM in this regard.