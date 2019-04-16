Share:

KARACHI (PR): Momentum Tech Conference, Pakistan’s leading technology and entrepreneurial event, is launching its third edition on 30th April and 1st May, 2019 in a partnership with Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi. This year, on the third installment of the Momentum Tech Conference, 100 start-ups from all over Pakistan will participate and compete against each other for the final win. The pre-event activities including initial pitching among 100 startups will take place on 28th and 29th April, 2019 at National Incubation Centre, Karachi.

Momentum is a global startup community designed to educate, inspire, and connect Pakistani entrepreneurs who work on innovation and disruptive technologies, to create a knowledge economy to drive Pakistan’s growth over the coming years. It is the only platform that brings together the entire eco-sphere: startups, investors, incubators, and other stakeholders.

Last year, 300 startups along with exceptional entrepreneurs and innovative minds from all across the ecosystem were engaged through speaker sessions, workshops, and attendance. It provided attendees the exposure to learn from 500 different mentors, 100 speakers and the journey of these startups.

“I started this journey in 2016 after I was back from Mobile World Congress. So far, it has been an immensely amazing experience for me. Getting tech giants like Facebook, Google, IBM, Microsoft, AWS to attend momentum and seeing them share the stage was a humbling experience”, said Amir Jafri, the Founder.

Apart from various startup pitches, this year’s conference is unique with respect to experiential activities and product launches at the event. Startup 100, a new addition this year, is a vertical based competitive process in which 100 startups will not only present their ideas, but also give firsthand experience through product launches. . The winners will be awarded $10,000 worth of cash and services. The top ten startups from Startup 100 product shall pitch on the main stage for the grand prize and out of them, the top three will win monetary prizes.

Sana Mela, Program Director, Momentum Tech Conference, says, “This platform is not just any ordinary event but an experiential accelerator for all of us. It is an opportunity for the entrepreneurs and by the entrepreneurs. The organisations that are part of the conference have a lot of experience which work directly with founders and they all will engage as a team to execute several activities during the event.”

Momentum’s collaborations for this year include Virtual Force for Startup 100, Covalent for Fitech Hackathon, Daftarkhwan for investor management, Radical and Impact Dynamics for conducting workshops amongst many others.

To make the acquisition of tickets hassle free, attendees can get tickets from either Easy Tickets or simply visit Momentum’s website http://momentum.org.pk/. Out of four categories of passes, the most basic pass is ‘Student Pass’ which is specifically designed for students with basic access, and the most privileged pass is ‘Influencers Pass’ which has all the VIP access.

The conference, spread over two days, will host many different activities happening simultaneously. There will be an exclusive roundtable session on day 1 where influential females will be present to share their challenges which will be co-hosted with Sehat Kahani. Apart from this, the event will see product launches, startup pitches, workshops, networking, job fair, music and entertainment among other activities. On the event, developers, designers and entrepreneurs will be engaged in Fintech Hackathon which aims to create new customer experiences and revenue models by leveraging Pakistan’s digital payment ecosystem.