LAHORE : Fatima Jinnah Medical University and Children’s Hospital on Monday signed MoU aimed at getting benefits from each other expertise in medical education. FMJU Vice Chancellor Prof Amir Zaman Khan and Dean Children’s Hospital Prof Masood Sadiq signed the agreement. Medical expert from the UK Dr Garrald Masson, Medical Superintendent Children’s Hospital Dr Saleem, MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Fayyaz Butt and faculty members were also present.