National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned PPP former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday.

Hina Rabbani will give answers to the questions to NAB in allegation of making illegal assets.

Multan Revenue Department has submitted all property details of Hina Rabbani to Multan NAB after that she was called to appear before NAB Multan.

It is vital to mention here that NAB is doing interrogation from Hina Rabbani on charges of making illegal assets.