LONDON (GN) - Naomi Campbell has celebrated 33 years in the fashion industry by posting a lengthy message on social media thanking her mother Valerie Morris and friends for their support. Naomi Campbell feels ‘’so blessed’’ to have been in the fashion industry for 33 years. The 48-year-old model has graced the covers of more than 500 magazines during her iconic fashion career, and now the star has taken to Instagram to thank her mother Valerie Morris and her friends and family for ‘’believing in her dreams’’ and helping her to prove critics wrong after they said she would ‘’only last 11 years’’ in the industry. Captioning an image of herself, she wrote: ‘’They said I would only last 11 years.