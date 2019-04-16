Share:

ISLAMABAD - A convocation ceremony for Batch 2017 and Batch 2018 of Altamash Institute of Dental Medicine (AIDM) was held at Karachi on Monday. According to the Pakistan Navy statement issued here, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi as chief guest conferred degrees upon 144 graduates and awarded medals to the position holders. While addressing the gathering, the Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the students and their parents on their splendid success and said that the occasion of convocation is very important for graduates as it symbolizes successful completion of their education and transition into a career aimed at serving the humanity. He advised the graduates to be men and women of sterling character, having a positive attitude towards life and sacrifice personal gains over national interests. He further said that acquired worldly knowledge is to be kept subservient to Divine knowledge and the combination of the two shall give you wisdom. He said that the distorted standards should be replaced with ways that are beneficial for society. He expressed his satisfaction that AIDM is engaged in the activities of community dentistry. Earlier in his welcome address, Prof Dr. Mohammad Hasnain Sakrani, Principal AIDM congratulated the graduates on achieving this important milestone.

The Principal highlighted that AIDM is successfully running the postgraduate programs of FCPS under College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) and all the training programs of AIDM are recognized by Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC). He further highlighted that Ph.D. programs are also being undertaken at AIDM in collaboration with Karonlinska Institute Medical University, Sweden.