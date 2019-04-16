Share:

There was a bill tabled in the parliament recently. The primary purpose of the said bill is the creation of Hazara province. It is sure to give impetus to the demand for more provinces. Administratively.

West Pakistan was economically efficient when it was one province, at least on a relative basis. The exponents of new provinces fail to realize that more the provinces the fewer will be their functions. Each one of them would become more dependent on the federal government for their finances. The province would become a unit of local government. As we can see, the feeling for new provinces is gaining ground.

The local governments would become ever more dependent on the federal government as the major sources of revenue like the customs and income tax are non-transferrable. The answer to the aspirations of the people, thus, lies in strengthening local governments rather than creating more provinces.

USMAN KHAN,

Karachi, March 26.