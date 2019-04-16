Share:

A police officer was martyred while at least five terrorists were killed during an ongoing operation against terror suspects lodged inside a residential compound in Peshawar's Hayatabad area.

Three other police officers were also wounded in the operation, which has been continuing since overnight against terrorists hiding in a compound in Hayatabad's Phase 7.

The terror suspects were wanted for attacks on a judge and additional inspector-general of police, security sources said.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Pakistan Army personnel are taking part in the operation alongside the police force.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood visited the site of the operation earlier today, where he lauded the professionalism of the security personnel.

Lieutenant General Mehmood told the forces that routine lives of the residents of the neighbourhood should not be disrupted due to the operation.

He further instructed that assistance from the Special Services Group may be sought if the need arises.

Funeral prayers for the martyred police officer Qamar Alam were offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines. The prayers were attended by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Lieutenant General Mehmood and the IGP.